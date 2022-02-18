Financial Contrast: Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) vs. Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Broadridge Financial Solutions and Society Pass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 Society Pass 0 0 0 0 N/A

Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $182.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.06%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than Society Pass.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Society Pass’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.99 billion 3.33 $547.50 million $4.57 31.16 Society Pass N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass.

Profitability

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Society Pass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.05% 39.99% 9.37% Society Pass N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Society Pass on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions. The Global Technology and Operations segment includes middle and back-office securities processing solutions, automation services, and business process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management. Society Pass Incorporated is based in Singapore.

