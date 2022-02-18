Evergy (EVRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Evergy to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE EVRG opened at $61.05 on Friday. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.66 per share, for a total transaction of $454,958.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 82,743 shares of company stock worth $5,471,112 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Evergy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Evergy by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

