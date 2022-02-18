Evergy (EVRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Evergy to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE EVRG opened at $61.05 on Friday. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47.
In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.66 per share, for a total transaction of $454,958.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 82,743 shares of company stock worth $5,471,112 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.
About Evergy
Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.
