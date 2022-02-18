Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

EVLO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.46.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.63. 192,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,603. The stock has a market cap of $194.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,566,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 255,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.