European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Stock Price Down 14.9%

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO) traded down 14.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 714.59 ($9.67) and last traded at GBX 717 ($9.70). 142,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 252,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 843 ($11.41).
The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of £754.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 809.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 828.55.
European Opportunities Trust Company Profile (LON:JEO)
