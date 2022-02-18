ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) Receives $25.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research firms recently commented on GWH. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,778,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWH traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $4.73. 604,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,104. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25). Sell-side analysts predict that ESS Tech will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

