Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EQIX. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.24.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $691.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $758.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $794.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,782 shares of company stock worth $15,943,095. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

