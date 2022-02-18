Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.13, but opened at $10.39. Energy Transfer shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 344,841 shares traded.

The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.21.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 163.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 80,506 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 100,102 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,869,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29.

About Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

