Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($36.54) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,830 ($24.76) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.83) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($33.15) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.81) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,159.20 ($29.22).

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at GBX 1,840 ($24.90) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,641.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,718.13. The stock has a market cap of £4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 15.85. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 1,505 ($20.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,150 ($29.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.