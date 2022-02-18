Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.830-$4.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.38 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.50 billion.

NYSE:EHC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.90. 805,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,318. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after buying an additional 89,130 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 51,011 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

