Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$58.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a C$53.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.08.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$52.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.78. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$42.98 and a 52 week high of C$55.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.86%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$253,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 947,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total value of C$130,432.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,087,524.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

