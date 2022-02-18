EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Buys £153.60 in Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby acquired 12 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($17.32) per share, with a total value of £153.60 ($207.85).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Peter Southby acquired 12 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,262 ($17.08) per share, with a total value of £151.44 ($204.93).

On Monday, December 13th, Peter Southby acquired 12 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,248 ($16.89) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($202.65).

EMIS opened at GBX 1,256 ($17.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. EMIS Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,022 ($13.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,538 ($20.81). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,287.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,327.58. The stock has a market cap of £795.19 million and a P/E ratio of 27.72.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

