Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.380-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.950-$6.950 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.81.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,771. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.59 and its 200-day moving average is $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.98.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,845 shares of company stock worth $4,422,295. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 783.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,538 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Electronic Arts by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,587 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Electronic Arts by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 243,358 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

