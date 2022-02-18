DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.13 Billion

Analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to report sales of $4.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $16.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $16.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.04 billion to $16.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXC. Cowen dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 20.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. 1,787,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.42.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.