Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($22.33) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DNLM. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,620 ($21.92) to GBX 1,710 ($23.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.68) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($24.02) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.94) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,697.86 ($22.98).

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,283 ($17.36) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,219 ($16.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,599 ($21.64). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,338.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,348.49. The company has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 17.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 37 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

In other news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.09), for a total value of £729,774.71 ($987,516.52).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

