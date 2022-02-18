Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.51. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $367,384. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

