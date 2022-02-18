DT Midstream (DTM) to Release Earnings on Friday

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect DT Midstream to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DTM stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3,437.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 169,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 164,513 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

