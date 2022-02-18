DPRating Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34,819.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One DPRating coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DPRating has a market cap of $464,886.33 and approximately $34,819.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DPRating has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00038897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00107761 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

