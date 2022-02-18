DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Short Interest Update

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the January 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in DouYu International by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 445,588 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DouYu International by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in DouYu International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 401,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DouYu International by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 368,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DouYu International by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after buying an additional 1,524,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOYU shares. Bank of America started coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

DOYU traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.44. 2,167,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,540. DouYu International has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $791.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

