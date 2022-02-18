Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.60.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,346. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.67. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 33.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 434,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,219,000 after acquiring an additional 108,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 65.9% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

