Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives $43.34 Average PT from Analysts

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.65.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Discovery stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,169,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,613,646. Discovery has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 65.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

