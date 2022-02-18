Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives $43.34 Average PT from Analysts

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.65.
DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th.
Discovery stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,169,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,613,646. Discovery has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 65.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.
About Discovery
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Discovery (DISCA)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.