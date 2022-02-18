CVCoin (CVN) Price Hits $0.0652 on Exchanges

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0652 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $806,700.41 and $4,409.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00045197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.19 or 0.07124192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,727.35 or 1.00010540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00049167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00051373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003109 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

