Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.23 Million

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Brokerages expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to post $125.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $125.60 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $161.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $574.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $565.70 million to $581.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $620.37 million, with estimates ranging from $604.50 million to $635.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMTL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMTL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 101,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,515. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $545.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.28 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.16%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.