Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.23 Million

Brokerages expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to post $125.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $125.60 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $161.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $574.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $565.70 million to $581.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $620.37 million, with estimates ranging from $604.50 million to $635.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMTL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMTL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 101,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,515. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $545.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.28 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.16%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

