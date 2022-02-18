Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 93,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $121,716 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

