Compass (NYSE:COMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Compass (NYSE:COMP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:COMP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.96. 5,814,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. Compass has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $1,177,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $89,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,510 shares of company stock worth $1,270,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on COMP shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

