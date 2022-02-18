Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Price Up 4.5% on Earnings Beat

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $127.45 and last traded at $126.12. Approximately 5,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 666,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.69.

The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.27 and a 200 day moving average of $118.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

