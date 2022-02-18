Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Update

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
NYSE:CI traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,672. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cigna by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,529,000 after acquiring an additional 141,901 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,007,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. StockNews.com raised shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cigna (CI)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.