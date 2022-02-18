Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Update

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE:CI traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,672. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cigna by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,529,000 after acquiring an additional 141,901 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,007,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. StockNews.com raised shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.