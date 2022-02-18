Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Trading Down 0.1%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11. 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60.

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

