Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Update

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,800 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 455,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
NYSE:CEPU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,597. Central Puerto has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $544.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.25 and a beta of 1.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Puerto (CEPU)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.