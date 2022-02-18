Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Update

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,800 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 455,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSE:CEPU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,597. Central Puerto has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $544.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. FMR LLC boosted its position in Central Puerto by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Central Puerto by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Central Puerto by 970.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 149,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135,663 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Central Puerto by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.