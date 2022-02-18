Centerra Gold (CGAU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CGAU opened at $9.07 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $3,552,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 774,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 144,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGAU shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

