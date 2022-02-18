CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Down 8.6% on Disappointing Earnings

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)’s stock price traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $36.22 and last traded at $36.30. 1,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 260,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.
The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.72.
CBIZ Company Profile (NYSE:CBZ)
CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.
