CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Down 8.6% on Disappointing Earnings

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)’s stock price traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $36.22 and last traded at $36.30. 1,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 260,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.

The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 884.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CBIZ by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 49,339.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,573 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.72.

CBIZ Company Profile (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.