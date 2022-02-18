Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to announce $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.18 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $12.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share.

CASY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

CASY traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $182.23. 119,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.15 and its 200-day moving average is $193.42. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $180.39 and a 12 month high of $229.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

