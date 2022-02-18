CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Shares of CTRE stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,881. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.