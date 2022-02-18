Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.10.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,433,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,841,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 19,764.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,211,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,910,000 after buying an additional 1,205,631 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 871.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,204,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after buying an additional 1,080,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 129.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 886,795 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

