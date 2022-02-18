Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Get Bunzl alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BZLFY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($31.80) to GBX 2,400 ($32.48) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt lowered Bunzl to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,714.33.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $37.53 on Monday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $40.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunzl (BZLFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.