Brokers Set Expectations for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.95.

AEM stock opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,937,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $89,836,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $63,847,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 967,094 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at $49,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.