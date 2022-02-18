Brokerages Expect Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) to Post $0.84 EPS

Analysts expect that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) will announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Weibo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Weibo reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Weibo.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. HSBC lowered their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.58.

WB opened at $31.79 on Friday. Weibo has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Weibo by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. 29.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

