Brokerages Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Golar LNG reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Golar LNG stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $14.75. 417,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,391. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 38,806 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 44,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,151,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.