Brokerages Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $375.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to announce sales of $375.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380.00 million and the lowest is $370.10 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $312.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chart Industries.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 465,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,949,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.81. 345,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,533. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.95. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

