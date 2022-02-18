Brokerages Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.75 Million

Brokerages expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will announce sales of $12.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.50 million and the highest is $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $12.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $51.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $54.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $54.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 25.55%.

LMST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

LMST opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $729,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 54,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

