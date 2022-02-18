Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE:BR traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.38. The company had a trading volume of 498,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.65 and a 200 day moving average of $170.01. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

