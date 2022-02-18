British Land (LON:BLND) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 500 ($6.77) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 585 ($7.92) to GBX 630 ($8.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 618 ($8.36) to GBX 650 ($8.80) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.77) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.77) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 538.33 ($7.28).

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 539.20 ($7.30) on Monday. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 454.10 ($6.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 563.80 ($7.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 536.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 521.51.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

