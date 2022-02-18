Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

NYSE BFAM traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.75. The company had a trading volume of 755,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.76 and a 200 day moving average of $137.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.