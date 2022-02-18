Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
BFAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.
NYSE BFAM traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.75. The company had a trading volume of 755,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.76 and a 200 day moving average of $137.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.48 and a beta of 0.92.
In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
