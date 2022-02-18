BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 177,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 17.78% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

