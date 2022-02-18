Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Chemring Group (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group (LON:CHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 355 ($4.80) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Chemring Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 380 ($5.14) to GBX 300 ($4.06) in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

LON CHG opened at GBX 260.50 ($3.53) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £737.61 million and a PE ratio of 18.09. Chemring Group has a 12-month low of GBX 244.40 ($3.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 346 ($4.68). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 282.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 300.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

