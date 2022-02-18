Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Bankinter stock remained flat at $$6.58 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $7.09.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

