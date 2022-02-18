BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
