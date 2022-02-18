BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,282 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

