Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$9.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

TSE:AYA opened at C$9.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.42. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$4.10 and a one year high of C$11.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.85.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.