Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Update

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 853,700 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 650,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 456,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $182.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.00. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $168.47 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

