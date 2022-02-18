Autonio Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $119,198.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045278 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,886.84 or 0.07085715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,735.28 or 0.99984171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00049227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00051266 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

