Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp II’s Quiet Period To End on February 23rd (NASDAQ:ACABU)

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp II’s (NASDAQ:ACABU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp II had issued 26,100,000 shares in its public offering on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $10.04.
